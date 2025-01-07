17-year-old opens fire while attempting carjacking, cops say. But victim also has a gun — and teaches suspect painful lesson.

A 17-year-old opened fire while he attempted a carjacking Sunday night in Raleigh, North Carolina, police told WNCN-TV.

But a few crucial things didn't go the young suspect's way.

First off, the kid apparently isn't a very good shot; the station said the victim — a man — wasn't hurt.

Second, the victim had a gun of his own. Police told WNCN he fired back at the teen and wounded him.

Police told the station the shooting was reported just after 8:50 p.m. along Arrow Road at the Red Roof Inn.

Police told WNCN the victim's car was in the Red Roof Inn parking lot, and the 17-year-old male tried to carjack the man’s sedan and fired at least one shot during the incident.

But police added to the station that the armed victim fired back, hitting the teen suspect.

Police told WNCN the teen was taken to a hospital for treatment injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.

You can view a video report here about the incident, which noted that charges were pending against the teen.

How are people reacting?

Commenters on the station's Facebook post about the botched carjacking seemed squarely behind the actions of the gun-toting victim:

"Well, would y'all look at it — a free notice to all wannabe carjackers!" one commenter declared. "Do you wanna be on your way to WakeMed with gunshot wounds, too? Don't try carjacking in North Carolina. We are an armed society and will defend ourselves."

"Glad [the] victim was able to defend himself," another user said.

"Glad to see someone fighting back with these punk[s]," another commenter wrote.

"Liberal-run towns are cesspools for crime," another user stated. "Good job liberals."

