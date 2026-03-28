19-year-old thug reportedly violated bond at least a half dozen times before being accused of murder — while out on probation

A 19-year-old Texas male reportedly violated bond at least a half dozen times before being accused of murder — while he was out on probation.

In June 2024, Johnnie Lillie was sentenced to probation for burglary of a motor vehicle, KRIV-TV reported.

'All you had to do on one occasion was either revoke his probation or revoke his bond. That would’ve taken him out of being in the community.'

"While he's on probation, he picks up a possession of a prohibited weapon [charge], a machine gun. That's pretty serious," Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers told the station.

KRIV reported that instead of revoking Lillie's probation and sending him to jail, he was granted bond.

Then while free on that bond, Lillie was charged with another burglary of a motor vehicle, the station said.

"Now he's out on not one, but two bonds, and is still on probation," Kahan explained to KRIV.

Citing court documents, the station said Lillie violated his bond at least half a dozen times.

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Then came Sept. 22, 2025 — the date when Lillie allegedly shot and killed 29-year-old Jermarkus Johnson, KRIV reported.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on that date deputies learned a gunshot victim had been transported to a hospital by private vehicle.

The victim, identified as Johnson, was pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff said.

Detectives learned the shooting stemmed from an altercation during a dice game, Gonzalez said, adding that homicide detectives identified and charged Lillie for allegedly shooting Johnson.

Lillie was arrested on Oct. 1 at the courthouse when he appeared for an unrelated charge, the sheriff said, adding that Lillie was booked into the Harris County Jail.

According to Harris County Jail records, Lillie is charged with murder and unlawful possession of a weapon. His bond for the murder charge is $250,000; his bond for the unlawful possession of a weapon charge is $60,000. His next court date is scheduled for April 23. Blaze News on Friday confirmed with the jail that Lillie remains incarcerated.

KRIV said Lillie was under the supervision of both the probation department and pretrial services "but that didn't stop him from allegedly committing murder."

Kahan added to the station that "pretrial services says we cannot monitor him, he's not abiding by any of his conditions. And again, he's allowed to remain on probation and multiple bonds."

KRIV concluded that "Lillie is one of many defendants who violate conditions of probation and bond, but nothing happens to them. Still taxpayers fork over money for two entities to supervise and report violations."

Kahan added to the station that "all you had to do on one occasion was either revoke his probation or revoke his bond. That would’ve taken him out of being in the community. It would have had him locked up, and Jermarkus Johnson would be alive today."

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