Repeat offenders charged with murdering elderly woman; one suspect was on bond and skipped court days before fatal shooting

Two repeat offenders, a male and a female, have been charged with murdering an elderly woman in Houston earlier this week — and the male suspect reportedly was out on bond when he skipped a court appearance just days before the fatal shooting.

Tajuana Thomas, 38, and Richard Mouton, 34, are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 72-year-old woman, police said, adding that the shooting took place in the 4000 block of Lockwood Drive just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the residence and located three people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said, adding that responding Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Thomas and Mouton were hospitalized, police said, adding that video shows they were involved in the shooting.

KPRC-TV, citing law enforcement sources, said witnesses told police that Thomas had been upset with the victim — identified in court records as Linda Martinez — because she previously refused to bail Thomas out of jail, and the two "argued about it all the time."

Law enforcement sources also told the station that Thomas previously lived at the residence where the shooting took place, and the suspects entered the home through an unlocked back door.

Once inside, the suspects — who were wearing masks — allegedly found Martinez asleep on a couch, and sources told KPRC the pair demanded her jewelry while pointing an AR-style rifle at her.

The elderly victim apparently had plenty of fight in her.

A law enforcement source told the station that Martinez used a revolver to shoot Mouton in the face and Thomas in the hip.

Court records also revealed criminal histories for both suspects, KPRC reported.

Thomas was on bond for misdemeanor terroristic threat, the station said, after a victim in 2022 reported that she had been fired from her job, showed up again, and allegedly told the victim she was going to "beat his ass."

More from KPRC:

Mouton, a convicted felon, was on parole until 2024, according to court records.



Then in July of 2025, Mouton got arrested for three charges in Harris County: drug possession, felon in possession of a weapon, and evading arrest.



In those cases, he allegedly ran nearly 1,500 feet from a traffic stop while possessing more than 100 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of ecstasy, 11.7 grams of Xanax, 24+ grams of methamphetamine, 3.4 grams of cocaine, and a firearm, according to records.

The station said Mouton was released on bond shortly after his July arrest — but added that records indicate he didn't show up for a court date last week, after which warrants for Mouton's arrest were filed, KPRC said.

Mouton reportedly skipped court on Jan. 22; Martinez was killed on Jan. 26.

"It's always disturbing that you could be on parole, get a felony conviction, and still be on parole and not have your parole revoked," Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers told KRIV-TV.

