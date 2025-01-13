2 men spotted at Kamala Harris' LA home in fire zone after report of possible burglary

Cops went to Kamala Harris' home in Southern California over the weekend after receiving a report of a possible burglary in progress.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about two suspicious individuals at Harris' home on the 400 block of Kenter Avenue in the posh neighborhood of Brentwood. When officers arrived, they found two men on the premises. The men were reportedly wearing black jumpsuits.

After a short investigation, police could not find any evidence of forced entry or theft, Newsweek reported.

However, because the neighborhood is located within the danger zone of the Pacific Palisades fire, a curfew has been imposed between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. to discourage looting. As the men were out and about in the middle of the night, they were cited for allegedly violating the curfew restriction, though whether they were ever arrested is unclear.

"They likely had no idea where they were," a law enforcement official said, according to Newsweek.

An evacuation order for the area is also in place.

Harris was not at home at the time of the incident, said her press secretary, Ernie Apreza. Secret Service also participated in the investigation.

"From our heroic first responders to the neighbors who are helping each other, Californians are stepping up and showing the best of the American spirit in a moment of crisis. Our Administration will continue to do everything we can to support state and local response efforts," Harris tweeted on Saturday.

Neither the LAPD nor Harris' office appears to have responded to Newsweek's request for comment.

Thus far, the Pacific Palisades fire alone has consumed more than 24,000 acres and destroyed countless buildings. As of late Sunday night, the death toll from all the Southern California fires has climbed to 24.

