CBS says Trump has backed out of '60 Minutes' interview, but campaign says Trump never accepted

Republican former President Donald Trump refused an invitation from CBS to an interview on "60 Minutes," but the network and the campaign differ on whether he had ever accepted the offer.

The campaign admits to being in talks with CBS but said Trump had never agreed to the interview.

'Fake News... There were initial discussions, but nothing was ever scheduled or locked in.'

“For over half a century, 60 Minutes has invited the Democratic and Republican tickets to appear on our broadcast as Americans head to the polls,” the network said. “This year, both the Harris and Trump campaigns agreed to sit down with 60 Minutes.”

The interview was to air on Monday in a special edition of the show.

“After initially accepting 60 Minutes’ request for an interview with Scott Pelley, former President Trump’s campaign has decided not to participate,” CBS continued.

CBS will continue with its interview with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris on her own.

“Our original invitation to former President Donald Trump to be interviewed on 60 Minutes stands,” it added.

The Trump campaign released a statement criticizing CBS.

“Fake News. 60 Minutes begged for an interview, even after they were caught lying about Hunter Biden’s laptop back in 2020. There were initial discussions, but nothing was ever scheduled or locked in,” said Steven Cheung, the spokesman for the campaign.

"60 Minutes" is the most-watched newsmagazine in the U.S., according to CBS.

