Cops make progress after mob of violent, hammer-wielding thugs pull off brazen smash-and-grab robbery in broad daylight

Readers of Blaze News may recall a violent robbery caught on surveillance video a month ago in San Jose, California, during which a mob of hammer-wielding, hooded individuals smashed and grabbed their way through a jewelry store in broad daylight.

The robbery at Kim Hung Jewelry in the 1900 block of Aborn Road took place on the afternoon of Sept. 5, police said.

A niece of the 88-year-old assault victim told KNTV she is 'very, very happy' about the arrests — although her uncle won't be returning to the store for the foreseeable future as the robbery remains a 'mental crisis for him.'

The preliminary investigation revealed that a driver rammed a vehicle through the store's front entrance, after which more than 10 suspects — one of whom brandished a firearm at one adult male victim inside the business — poured inside, police said.

As the suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of items from the store, police said a second elderly adult male victim was violently assaulted. The suspects fled the scene in multiple vehicles, police said. The elderly adult male victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

KNTV-TV's video report about the robbery said the assaulted 88-year-old man who was running the business also suffered a stroke.

However, detectives soon identified seven suspects: Angel Herrera, 21; Toddisha Mayfield, 31; Zakhari Blue-Gordon, 23; Tom Donegan, 19; Jacques Samuel, 18; Cisco Lutu, 18; and Amari Green, 21, police said.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for all suspects and search warrants for their associated residences, police said.

Dublin Police arrested Samuel on Sept. 22, and he was taken to the San Francisco County Jail, police said.

On Sept. 30, Herrera was arrested in Pacifica, Mayfield was arrested in San Leandro, Blue-Gordon was arrested in San Jose, and Donegan was arrested in Manteca, police said, adding that Lutu and Green were arrested in Antioch on Oct. 2.

Mayfield, Blue-Gordon, Donegan, Lutu, and Green were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for robbery police said, adding that Samuel will be extradited there at a later date.

Police added that evidence of the crime was found during the execution of search warrants; detectives discovered a firearm, loaded magazine, and multiple rounds of ammunition, as well as large quantities of suspected cocaine.

Image source: San Jose (Calif.) Police

A niece of the 88-year-old assault victim told KNTV she is "very, very happy" about the arrests — although her uncle won't be returning to the store for the foreseeable future as the robbery remains a "mental crisis for him."

Those with information about this case or similar cases can contact Detective Hernandez #4392 of the San Jose Police Department Robbery Unit via email: 4392@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166, police said.

In addition, anonymous crime tips can be submitted using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org, police said, adding that tipsters are eligible for cash rewards from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program if their tips lead to arrests.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!