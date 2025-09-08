Video: Mob of hammer-wielding, hooded thugs pull off brazen smash-and-grab robbery in broad daylight

Surveillance video caught the moment when a mob of hammer-wielding, hooded thugs pulled off a smash-and-grab jewelry store robbery in broad daylight.

A vehicle is seen backing into the San Jose store's entrance, which created an opening for at least a dozen crooks to pour in late last week.

'This is appalling. Watching this senior get assaulted made my blood boil.'

San Jose police confirmed it's investigating an "armed robbery" that occurred at the Kim Hung Jewelry store on the 1900 block of Aborn Road just after 2 p.m. Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

No arrests have been made, and the robbers are "unidentified and remain at large," the department confirmed Sunday morning to the Chronicle.

Video appears to show 16 individuals entering the store holding hammers and breaking display cases and grabbing merchandise as a few store employees look on. Police told the paper that at least one of the suspects carried a gun but didn't comment on the value of the items stolen.

The robbers fled the scene in multiple vehicles, police said in their statement, according to the paper.

Video shows one of the robbers violently shoving one of the employees to the floor, and an X poster noted that his friend's 88-year-old uncle was the victim in question.

"He was injured by broken glass and then had a stroke," the poster wrote before adding a message to San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, saying the Democrat has "done a lot for SJ but still more criminals to be locked up."

The Chronicle said it couldn't independently verify the information in the X post.

Mahan posted on X the following response: "This is appalling. Watching this senior get assaulted made my blood boil. I’m sorry this happened to your friend’s uncle, @Chris_Moore4Sup. These people need to face the harshest possible consequences for their actions. I’ve been in touch with our Police Chief @SJPD_AC_Joseph and will be following the investigation closely. Wishing our @SanJosePD officers godspeed as they pursue leads."

The paper said police didn't respond to an inquiry regarding if anyone was injured during the incident and added that the department did not have "any details to provide at this time."

Police also told the Chronicle that anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the agency’s robbery unit at sjpdrobbery@sanjoseca.gov.

