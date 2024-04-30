78% of Americans believe social media companies wield too much power: Pew survey

While there seems to be an unending rift between Republicans and Democrats on virtually every issue, there appears to be something both sides can agree on: Social media companies are too powerful.

According to the Pew Research Center, 78% of Americans believe social media companies wield too much power. To break it down even more, 84% of Republicans and 74% of Democrats hold this view.

While most Americans have held this view since the last presidential election year, the level of disapproval has become 6% higher since then.

Tech Crunch reported that one of the only issues that both Republicans and Democrats seem to agree on is the power of social media companies and the need to reel back that power before it gets out of hand.

Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) have been working together on their Kids Online Safety Act, which would reportedly put a duty of care on social media platforms to keep children safe.

Blumenthal's website states:

The bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), which is supported by over half of the U.S. Senate, provides young people and parents with the tools, safeguards, and transparency they need to protect against online harms. The bill requires social media platforms to put the well-being of children first by providing an environment that is safe by default.

However, some have spoken out, saying that the bill could make adults more vulnerable to government surveillance.

Senators Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) — an unlikely partnership — have worked together to propose a bill that would create a commission to keep Big Tech in check.

“For too long, giant tech companies have exploited consumers’ data, invaded Americans’ privacy, threatened our national security, and stomped out competition in our economy,” Senator Warren said. “This bipartisan bill would create a new tech regulator and makes clear that reining in Big Tech platforms is a top priority on both sides of the aisle.”

“For years I have been trying to find ways to empower consumers against Big Tech,” Senator Graham added.

“I have heard too many stories from families who feel helpless in the face of Big Tech. Stories about children being bullied to the point of committing suicide. Human trafficking. Exploitation of minors. All the while the social media platforms look the other way. Today, we take the first step and provide consumers with the tools they need to begin leveling the playing field. A regulatory commission will give consumers a voice against Big Tech and the power to punish them when appropriate. The creation of a regulatory commission to oversee Big Tech is the first step in a long journey to protect American consumers from the massive power these companies currently wield.”

