A top Russiagate CIA vet just lost her clearance after Blaze News exposed her

A deep-state agent exposed as an imposter by Blaze News just had her security clearance revoked.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released newly declassified documents last month exposing how the Obama administration appeared to manufacture the Russia hoax — a well-coordinated and deceptive effort that the DNI has characterized as a "treasonous conspiracy."

Elements of the deep state quickly went into damage control.

While ex-CIA Director John Brennan played the victim on cable news and former DNI James Clapper lawyered up, Susan Miller, an ex-spy who was with the CIA for nearly 40 years, went on a media tour to frame Gabbard as a liar and to deny the new evidence.

'Susan Miller was not an author of the 2017 ICA.'

Miller, a good friend of former Obama official and Democrat megadonor Caroline Kennedy, told NBC News, for instance, that "the director of national intelligence and the White House are lying, again."

Miller's Russia hoax-centered attacks and refutations were taken seriously by the liberal media on the basis of the claim that she was an author of the the now-infamous 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment and had critical insights into its development.

RELATED: Ex-CIA counterintelligence chief Susan Miller's Russia hoax denials reek of desperation

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

CNN identified Miller as "an author of the agency’s 2017 intelligence report on Russian election meddling." NBC News claimed she "helped oversee the 2017 intelligence assessment on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election." A Mustang News puff piece said that "she authored the initial report proving the Russians interfered in the 2016 election in an attempt to sway the presidential election in Donald Trump’s favor."

Miller was more than happy to present as an integral part of the team behind the ICA, telling the "SpyTalk" podcast that she "headed up the report team" that compiled the assessment.

Blaze News revealed, however, that much like the Russia collusion narrative, Miller's leadership role in the 2017 ICA was a deep-state fiction.

A source familiar with the assessment told Blaze News that "Susan Miller was not an author of the 2017 ICA."

A senior intelligence official also confirmed to investigative journalist Matt Taibbi's Racket News, "Not an author. Not involved."

RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard drops declassified top-secret document implicating James Clapper in Russiagate

Photo by Dennis Brack/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Another person familiar with the investigation noted, "She’s not the author of the ICA ... she wasn’t leading this effort. So it’s just totally bizarre that she claims the opposite."

Miller's attempt to lay claim to the ICA is particularly strange given the mounting evidence to suggest that it was patchwork of lies.

'That's not even a non-denial denial.'

The CIA's June review of the ICA found that there were "multiple procedural anomalies" in the production of the Obama-ordered January 2017 assessment, including "a highly compressed production timeline, stringent compartmentation, and excessive involvement of agency heads."

The newly declassified House Intelligence Committee majority staff report released by Gabbard last month further indicated that the ICA was a Brennan-masterminded fiction comprising misquotes, unreliable reports, lies of omission, and straight-out falsehoods.

Top-secret emails released by Gabbard this week show not only the apparent level of coordination by top Obama officials on the ICA but their apparent willingness to "compromise" on "normal modalities."

When pressed about her actual role on the ICA, Miller told Blaze News, "My team and I at CIA wrote a CIA analysis about Russian influence on the election."

"This was a CIA report, briefed to Trump by our then-director, and by me to the Senate and congressional intelligence committees. The DNI used that report as the basis for the ICA," continued Miller. "I indeed did not write the ICA, but the ODNI used my report as the basis for theirs."

Taibbi said of Miller's response, "That's not even a non-denial denial. It's an oops."

Miller has lost a great deal more than credibility.

Two Trump administration officials said to be familiar with the matter told the Federalist that Miller's security clearance has been terminated, the outlet reported Thursday.

A senior administration official told the Federalist, "Russian hoaxers sought to undermine President Trump’s entire first term in office. A woman involved in the Russia hoax cannot be trusted with a security clearance. Therefore, it has been revoked."

Miller previously boasted about having "full clearance" on her LinkedIn page. The page was recently deleted.

"This woman totally shouldn’t hold a high-level security clearance after pushing the Russia hoax. All she did was lie to the American people to hurt Trump," a senior Pentagon official told the Federalist.

Despite her recent efforts to deceive the American public, the International Spy Museum is apparently still set to give Miller its Hidden Hero Award in November.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!