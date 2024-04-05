'One of the greatest' teammates ever: Aaron Rodgers is a great friend and huge mental health advocate, says former teammate

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling heaped praise on quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saying that the controversial figure is one of the greatest teammates he's ever had.

Two-time Super Bowl Champion Valdes-Scantling was a teammate of Rodgers for the first four years of his career with the Green Bay Packers before moving on to the Chiefs where he has seen great success.

While on the "Zach Gelb Show," the CBS Sports Radio host asked the receiver about the perception that has been painted of Rodgers due to his media presence on several dividing issues.

"What kind of teammate was he?" Gelb asked.



"Man, he’s one of the greatest you’ll ever find. He cares more about his teammates than about the game of football. You know, I think that’s something that people really don’t understand. Because people get this perception of him that he’s this diva or all about himself, that’s the furthest thing from the truth."



Rodgers has been a strong mental health advocate in the past, one of the reasons he has openly been against vaccine mandates and lockdowns. He has been at odds with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was at one point the head of the United States coronavirus task force.

"If science is Dr. Fauci, you're damn right I'm defying science," Rodgers said in October 2023.

Valdes-Scantling said that Rodgers has helped him with his mental health, explaining that even though they are high-level athletes and public figures, they have many of the same mental hurdles as anyone else.

"Aaron has taught me so much on the field and off the field, he's a big advocate of mental health and how you approach life, and not even just football, the things he's gone through over the years, he shares that."

Valdes-Scantling added that not only does Rodgers routinely send him text messages to congratulate him or to tell him that he is proud of his accomplishments but that he has shared his perspective on many of his ongoing controversial opinions.

Rodgers has not been shy about hitting back at media members who have pushed certain narratives, even having a very public feud with late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. Their disagreements even culminated in Kimmel threatening to sue Rodgers over comments he made surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein list related to child sex trafficking.

In addition, Rodgers has mocked Valdes-Scantling's teammate, Travis Kelce, for his vaccine advocacy, coining the name "Mr. Pfizer" due to the player appearing in advertisements for the pharmaceutical company.

Valdes-Scantling won both of his Super Bowls with the Chiefs, in 2022 and 2023.

