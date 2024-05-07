'I like Donald Trump!' Antonio Brown says America would do better under Trump while Biden is 'falling all over' the place

NFL legend and Super Bowl winner Antonio Brown revealed that he supports Donald Trump's candidacy for the 2024 election while at the same time, he questioned President Biden's mental state.

Brown joined "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" and was asked where he falls on the political spectrum.

"You're not a fan of Joe Biden or what?" Whitlock asked Brown.

"No, I like Donald Trump," Brown quickly replied. "I've got a good political opinion. But you know, I want the world to be a better place."

"I feel like we probably could do better with Trump helping more businesses and coming back and taking over the 2024 [election]," the former Pittsburgh Steeler continued.

Brown explained that in addition to Trump's business acumen, he believed he would have better handled the COVID-19 lockdowns.

"I just feel like, you know, the country ... we need to do a better job. I'm saying with everything that's been going on, the pandemic, the shots, the way that everything has been going," the 35-year-old said.

When asked whether he had met with, or wanted to meet, Trump, Brown said that the only time he had spoken with 45th president was through a phone call with fellow NFL legend Tom Brady. Brady and Brown played together briefly with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I met him on a phone before where, I talked to him on the phone with Tom Brady one time. Yeah, he seemed like a cool guy," Brown recalled.

Speaking of Brady, Whitlock asked whether Brown thought the quarterback was a not-so-secret Trump supporter but didn't want to fully admit it in public.

"Probably, definitely," he can't say it in public, Brown theorized. "I can, though! Shout out to Donald Trump!" he yelled.

Brown also made remarks about President Biden, and commented on a recent viral video.

"I saw Joe Biden online; he was s****ing on himself and like, falling all over. I'm like, 'yo, what's going on with him?'"



The former wide receiver was skeptical of the president's movement and his cognitive state when seeing him at political stops or during media appearances.

"He's got teleprompters everywhere," Brown added.

"So, you think Biden pooped his pants on that other video?" Whitlock asked in reference to a video that circulated online showing Biden inexplicably pausing in front of members of the press.

"That's what the video showed; he was looking real s****y. Like, I know, we all make mistakes," Brown laughed.

Brown added that he was thinking about making a stop at one of Trump's upcoming speeches, to which Whitlock suggested they should make an appearance at Mar-a-Lago, as well.

"It would be a good segment!" Brown replied. "AB and Jason Whitlock at the inauguration, we should show up there," he added.

Using other choice words, Brown noted that he and Whitlock would be the most popular African Americans at Trump's residence.









