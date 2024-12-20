Texas Gov. Abbott unveils billboard campaign to deter illegal aliens: 'Many girls are raped by the coyotes you hire'

A new billboard campaign meant to deter illegal border crossings was revealed by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday.

Abbott held a press conference Thursday next to a burned down "rape tree" in Wall Ranch in Eagle Pass to explain the campaign.

'They implore those people in Central America to consider the violent, horrific realities of what will happen to the women and children they bring with them.'

“Yesterday, we began putting up dozens of billboards throughout Mexico and Central America. They give potential illegal immigrants thinking of leaving their home country – and those already on the way – a realistic picture of what will happen to them on their journey or if they illegally cross into Texas," said Abbott.

The billboards warned about the many incidences of rape and other crimes against immigrants as they try to make their way to the U.S.-Mexico border.

"These billboards tell the horror stories of human trafficking. They implore those people in Central America to consider the violent, horrific realities of what will happen to the women and children they bring with them," Abbott continued.

The billboards will be placed in Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico and warn potential immigrants of the threats they and their family members will face. While some of the messages were in Spanish, others were in Russian, Chinese, and Arabic.

"If you thought the journey to the border was harsh, just wait until you see what life in jail is like," and, "Your wife and daughter will pay for the trip with their bodies. Coyotes lie. Don't put your family at risk," were among the messages on billboards.

Abbott took a shot at the Biden administration and its failure to reign in illegal immigration during four years in office.

"Until President Donald Trump is back in the White House to secure our border once again, we will continue to take every step necessary to defend Texas," he said.

Some local law enforcement and Border Patrol officials have denied that "rape trees" exist but affirmed that some immigrants were forced into sex trafficking after being brought across the border into the U.S.

