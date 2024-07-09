'If Biden does not step down, the Democrats will lose': Disney heiress halts DNC donations over Biden refusing to step down

Disney family heiress Abigail Disney said she is halting donations to the Democratic Party so long as President Biden is the party's nominee.

Disney is the granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, who co-founded The Walt Disney Company with Walt Disney.

The 64-year-old recently said that she would be withholding donations to the Democratic Party until Biden drops out.

'We have an excellent Vice President.'

"I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high," Disney reportedly said. "If Biden does not step down the Democrats will lose. Of that I am absolutely certain. The consequences for the loss will be genuinely dire," she told CNBC.

The president has stated that he is firmly committed to running in the 2024 federal election, and while calls for him to step down were initially echoed by Democratic Party members, many, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have about-faced.

The Disney heiress has been a longtime donor to Democrats, in addition to activist PACs.

CNBC reported the following donations:

$50,000 to the Jane Fonda Climate PAC

$35,000 to Democrats running for congressional seats

$150,000 to Planned Parenthood Votes PAC

$26,000 to Biden campaign

$400,000 in total to Democrats in 2024 election cycle

The California-born Disney family member suggested Vice President Kamala Harris should replace Biden in order to beat Trump.

"We have an excellent Vice President. If Democrats would tolerate any of her perceived shortcomings even one tenth as much as they have tolerated Biden's (and let's not kid ourselves about where race and gender figure in that inequity) and if Democrats can find a way to stop quibbling and rally around her, we can win this election by a lot," she said.



Other notable left-wing supporters to call for the ousting of President Biden have included WME Chief Ari Emanuel. The Hollywood agency mogul — who was portrayed on HBO's "Entourage" as the foul-mouthed Ari Gold — simply said Biden is too old:

"I had a father who died at 92, but at 81 I took away his car, and it was a very simple test for me," Emanuel said, per the Hollywood Reporter. "If you were driving from downtown Beverly Hills to Malibu, would you want Biden to do it at night? Would you want Trump to do it at night? If the answer is neither, you cannot have them running a $27 trillion company called the United States."



Even vocal left-wing author Stephen King said it was time for Biden to step out of the race:

"Joe Biden has been a fine president, but it's time for him—in the interests of the America he so clearly loves—to announce he will not run for re-election."

King's remarks received significant backlash, including from actor George Takei, who said the comments were simply a new "horror story" of the author.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!