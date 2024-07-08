Biden goes against Democrat critics and releases a lengthy statement, saying 'I am firmly committed to staying in this race'

President Joe Biden released a lengthy statement reiterating his intent to push through the criticism and speculation about his ability to face former President Donald Trump in the presidential election. The development comes after a growing number of Democrats have urged the president to step down and let someone else take the reins.

Biden's statement started by saying, "I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Trump."

Following Biden's catastrophic debate performance against Trump late last month, many Democrats have become discouraged by the president's mental acuity. Rob Reiner recently took to X, saying that it was time for Democrats to "stop f***ing around," alluding to a much-needed presidential candidate who stands a better chance against the opposition.

'Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us.'

Reiner's sentiment was echoed by Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Roy Disney, co-founder of Walt Disney Company, who said that she would not provide cash donations to the Democratic Party until Biden was removed from the presidential race.

"I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high," she said.

"If Biden does not step down, the Democrats will lose. Of that I am absolutely certain," she added. "The consequences for the loss will be genuinely dire."

Despite these calls for the president to give the candidacy over to someone else, he stated in the letter that "I have heard the concerns that people have — their good-faith fears and worries about what is at stake. I also know these concerns come from a place of real respect for my lifetime of public service and my record as President, and I have been moved by the expressions of affection for me from so many who have known me well and supported me over the course of my public life."

"I can respond to all this by saying clearly and unequivocally: I wouldn't be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024."

The statement went on to reiterate that no one else within the Democratic Party received the same amount of support as Biden did, noting that "I have received over 14 million votes, 87% of the votes cast across the entire nominating process. I have nearly 3,900 delegates, making me the presumptive nominee of our party by a wide margin."

It went on to state that while Trump is siding with "the wealthy and big corporations," the Biden administration is focused on "the working people of America."

Instead of addressing the issues many Democrats have with Biden, the letter instead reiterated the president's policies, noting that "we are the ones lowering cost for families — from health care to prescription drugs to student debt to housing. We are the ones protecting Social Security and Medicare. Everything they're proposing raises costs for most Americans — except their tax cuts, which will go to the rich."

The letter concluded by calling for unity among Democrats, saying that "any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump."

