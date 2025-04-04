Pro-abortion woman violently attacks pro-life reporter during recorded street interview

A Live Action journalist was violently attacked by a woman defending abortions during a street interview, and the brazen assault was captured on video.

Pro-life reporter Savannah Craven Antao challenged the woman to justify her support for Planned Parenthood when the woman suddenly lashed out and punched Antao, leaving her bloodied.

'The police arrived, and we provided them with the assailant’s photo and description. We hope justice will be served soon.'

Live Action published video of the interaction that showed Antao was politely debating the issue with the woman before the attack.

“You don’t understand the magnitude of having a child," said the woman.

“I’m not the one who admitted they would be okay with killing babies in foster care and killing children that had been abused," Antao responded.

“That’s my point!" she responded and then struck Antao.

She appeared to attempt to hit Antao a second time, but Antao's husband, who was recording the interview, got between the two to protect his wife.

"The woman became aggressive and violent upon learning Savannah’s pro-life stance," said Antao's husband to Live Action. "I intervened to protect my wife and we immediately called 911. The police arrived, and we provided them with the assailant’s photo and description. We hope justice will be served soon.”

The video shows the woman laughing and dancing after trying to flee from the scene.

Antao is receiving medical treatment for a laceration above her eye.

Live Action president and founder Lila Rose released a statement about the incident.

We are deeply grateful for the work Savannah has done to protect preborn children and help end abortion in our nation. Her bravery in the face of violence is heroic. We are grateful she is safe and receiving support. No one should ever face physical assault for expressing their views in public.

"We will not be intimidated. Live Action will continue our goal to defund Planned Parenthood," she added in part.

Video of the attack can be viewed on Live Action's video posted to YouTube:

