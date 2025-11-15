Middle school boy faces 10 felonies in AI nude scandal. But expulsion of girl, 13 — an alleged victim — sparks firestorm.

A Louisiana middle school boy is facing 10 felony counts for using AI to create fake nude photos of female classmates and sharing them with other students, according to multiple reports. However, one alleged female victim has been expelled following her reported reaction to the scandal.

On Aug. 26, detectives with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office launched an investigation into reports that male students had shared fake nude photos of female classmates at the Sixth Ward Middle School in Choctaw.

'What’s going on here, I’ll be quite frank, is nothing more than disgusting.'

Benjamin Comeaux, an attorney representing the alleged female victim, said the images used real photos of the girls, including selfies, with AI-generated nude bodies, the Washington Post reported.

Comeaux said administrators reported the incident to the school resource officer, according to the Post.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the incident "led to an altercation on a school bus involving one of the male students and one of the female students."

Comeaux said during a bus ride, several boys shared AI-made nude images of a 13-year-old girl, and the girl in question struck one of the students sharing the images, the Post reported.

However, school administrators expelled the 13-year-old girl over the physical altercation.

Meanwhile, police said that a male suspect on Sept. 15 was charged with 10 counts of unlawful dissemination of images created by artificial intelligence.

The sheriff's office noted that the investigation is ongoing, and there is a possibility of additional arrests and charges.

Sheriff Craig Webre noted that the female student involved in the alleged bus fight will not face criminal charges "given the totality of the circumstances."

Webre added that the investigation involves technology and social media platforms, which could take several weeks and even months to "attain and investigate digital evidence."

The alarming incident was brought back to life during a fiery Nov. 5 school board meeting during which attorneys for the expelled female student slammed school administrators.

According to WWL-TV, an attorney said, "She had enough, what is she supposed to do?"

"She reported it to the people who are supposed to protect her, but she was victimized, and finally she tried to knock the phone out of his hand and swat at him," the same attorney added.

One attorney also noted, "This was not a random act of violence ... this was a reasonable response to what this kid endured, and there were so many options less than expulsion that could’ve been done. Had she not been a victim, we’re not here, and none of this happens."

Her representatives also warned, "You are setting a dangerous precedent by doing anything other than putting her back in school," according to WWL.

Matthew Ory, one of the attorneys representing the female student, declared, "What’s going on here, I’ll be quite frank, is nothing more than disgusting. Her image was taken by artificial intelligence and manipulated and manufactured to be child pornography."

School board member Valerie Bourgeois pushed back by saying, "Yes, she is a victim, I agree with that, but if she had not hit the young man, we wouldn’t be here today, it wouldn’t have come to an expulsion hearing."

Tina Babin, another school board member, added, "I found the video on the bus to be sickening, the whole thing, everything about it, but the fact that this child went through this all day long does weigh heavy on me."

Lafourche Parish Public Schools Superintendent Jarod Martin explained, "Sometimes in life, we can be both victims and perpetrators. Sometimes in life, horrible things happen to us, and we get angry and do things."

Ultimately, the school board allowed the girl to return to school, but she will be on probation until January.

Attorneys for the girl's family, Greg Miller and Morgyn Young, told WWL that they intend to file a lawsuit.

"Nobody took any action to confiscate cell phones, to put an end to this," Miller claimed. "It's pure negligence on the part of the school board."

Martin defended the district in a statement that read:

Any and all allegations of criminal misconduct on our campuses are immediately reported to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. After reviewing this case, the evidence suggests that the school did, in fact, follow all of our protocols and procedures for reporting such instances.

Sheriff Webre warned, "While the ability to alter images has been available for decades, the rise of AI has made it easier for anyone to alter or create such images with little to no training or experience."

Webre also said, "This incident highlights a serious concern that all parents should address with their children.”

