Native American Alaskan group applauds Trump for lifting drilling restrictions, says Biden ignored native communities

A group representing 21 Native American communities and corporations in Alaska accused the Biden administration of ignoring them after praising the Trump administration for opening up drilling opportunities.

The statement was a response to the Trump administration easing drilling restrictions in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska as well as the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The announcement on Thursday was a part of President Donald Trump's plan to make the U.S. dominant in energy production.

'The Biden administration produced deeply flawed policies that would have imposed dire economic consequences on the North Slope Iñupiat’s communities and culture.'

“It’s cautious optimism,” said Nagruk Harcharek, the president of the Voice of the Arctic Iñupiat nonprofit, to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“We feel like we’re going to be able to get some things done with a more favorable administration," he added, "but we’re also being careful about it because we don’t want to threaten that cultural base and lifestyle that we rely on every day.”

Republican Alaska Rep. Nick Begich claimed the former administration closed off economic opportunities in Alaska without consulting the opinions of affected native groups.

“The voices of North Slope Iñupiat communities were not given a seat at the table under the Biden administration, and Alaska’s resources were locked up with the stroke of a pen," said Begich in a statement to the Caller.

The organization castigated the Biden administration in a 2024 statement.

“North Slope Iñupiat leaders were not consulted by the federal government prior to its actions,” read a press release from the group. “By excluding local Indigenous communities from the policymaking table, the Biden administration produced deeply flawed policies that would have imposed dire economic consequences on the North Slope Iñupiat’s communities and culture.”

Harcharek said that former President Joe Biden had promised "meaningful consultation" with the tribes but that they were often ignored and found out about decisions affecting them through news reports.

Critics of the group accused Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican who supports drilling, of granting $1 million of state funds to Voice of the Arctic Iñupiat in order to tip the scale of opinion toward easing restrictions. Harcharek said in a statement to the Guardian that the funds were solely used to educate people about Iñupiat culture. The governor did not respond to a comment request.

Other Native American groups like the Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic oppose the drilling and call instead for a more "equitable" economy.

"The expansion will add to the already massive footprint of the Willow Project and increase habitat fragmentation, disturb wildlife, and create long-term ecological consequences," read a statement from the group.

“We can make a living without cannibalizing our lands,” said Enei Begaye, executive director of Native Movement.

