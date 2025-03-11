Alex Jones blames Democrats, leftist DAs after Infowars reporter brutally murdered

Alex Jones, the founder of Infowars, railed against the leftist policies of the Democratic Party and Soros-funded district attorneys after one of his reporters was brutally murdered in Austin, Texas.

Just before midnight on Monday morning, Austin police received a call about a shooting or stabbing on the 2300 block of Douglas Street in South Austin. When they arrived, they found a victim with signs of "obvious trauma," according to KXAN, and raced him to the hospital, where he died shortly thereafter.

Though initial news reports about the homicide did not name the victim, Jones and other members of the Infowars team soon learned he was Jamie White, one of their own.

"We sent some people over this morning when [White] didn't answer the phone. He's always here early, loves to work, loves to fight tyranny, loves to promote freedom," Jones said in a video posted to X. "And when they got to the apartment complex, there was yellow tape everywhere and blood all over the parking lot."

Now that White's family has been notified, Jones said he felt compelled to share the news with the Infowars audience. Jones described White as the "best writer and reporter" at Infowars and a true American "patriot."

'I lay all of this squarely at the feet of these DAs and of the Soros crime syndicate and of the Democratic Party.'

For now, few details about White's murder have been released. "This is pretty early on in the investigation, and the homicide unit will be releasing more information as they're able," said Leah Ratliff, public information officer for the Austin Police Department, according to Newsweek.

No suspect has been identified, but Jones claimed that the soft-on-crime and "defund the police" policies embraced by Democrats — especially district attorneys like Jose Garza of Travis County, Texas, who were elected to office thanks in large part to funding from leftist billionaire George Soros and his various activist groups — led directly to White's death.

"I lay all of this squarely at the feet of these DAs and of the Soros crime syndicate and of the Democratic Party. They are the ones that administratively cut the police, prosecute the police, even in cases that are 100% clear to be lawful, legal activities. And then you wonder why we can't get enough police," Jones explained.

"You murdered Jamie White," he continued. "You opened the door. You created the climate. You created the conditions on purpose."

Jones did briefly hedge, noting, "I'm not saying a leftist killed Jamie," but still blamed leftists in general and Garza specifically for turning Austin into "a war zone." Jones called Garza perhaps the "worst" district attorney in America and "an actual communist."

"He literally in Zoom meetings calls other city employees 'comrades,'" Jones said of Garza. "... He's doing exactly what he was put in by Soros to do."

Newsweek reached out to Garza's office for comment.

According to various online tributes, White was born in 1988, which means he was either 36 or 37 when he died. "He won't get to live out the rest of his life, now cut short. A young man," Jones said of White.

In his last activity on social media, White retweeted Elon Musk's comments on the nexus of violence, liberalism, and the mainstream media.

"Yeah, why are liberals so violent? Legacy media propaganda is a major part of the problem," Musk wrote.

Screenshot of Jamie White retweet

Jones assured his listeners that "justice" will be served and that White will never be forgotten.

"We pledge that Jamie’s tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice," Jones posted to X.

"Jamie’s important work will be carried on through Infowars, our readers, and our cherished listeners."

