Alleged intruder armed with 3-foot wooden stake throws rock at homeowner's face. But victim has more lethal weapon on hand.

An alleged intruder armed with a three-foot wooden stake threw a rock at the face of a Southern California homeowner while trying to enter his residence earlier this week, police told KUSI-TV.

But the homeowner grabbed a gun and shot at the alleged intruder three times, hitting him in the chest at least once, the station said. The alleged intruder was pronounced dead at the scene, KUSI added.

Oceanside police responded to the home in the 4100 block of Diamond Circle just before 7:30 p.m. Monday over a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, the station said. Oceanside is about 40 minutes north of San Diego.

Police said the alleged intruder, armed with a rock and three-foot wooden stake, attempted to enter the residence through an open bedroom slider door connected to their backyard. A female occupant was inside the bedroom at the time.



A male occupant then tried to confront the man, who proceeded to throw a rock at his face, according to Oceanside police. The homeowner then grabbed a gun and shot at the intruder three times, hitting him at least once in the chest.

The station said police arrived at the scene just minutes afterward and attempted CPR on the suspect, but the alleged intruder was pronounced dead at the scene.

KUSI said detectives responded and remained at the scene for several hours to investigate. The station said the names of the individuals involved haven't been disclosed.

“The suspect may have tried to enter at least one other home by throwing a rock through a sliding glass window of that residence, causing the glass to shatter," Heather Mitchell with the Oceanside Police Department said in a Tuesday news release. "It was not determined if the suspect did enter the residence, and those residents were not home at the time."

