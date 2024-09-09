Ana Navarro puts her ignorance on full display while trying to needle Trump over Virgin Mary post

Trump posted an image of the Virgin Mary to social media Sunday with the caption, "Happy Birthday Mary!"

The post ostensibly resonated with a great many Christians, Catholics in particular — of which there are nearly 1.4 billion worldwide and at least 52 million stateside. However, various radicals reflexively went on the attack.

Among those prickled by the painting of Christ's mother was Harris booster Ana Navarro, a former foreign agent who is now co-host of ABC's "The View." In a desperate attempt to embarrass Trump over the post, Navarro instead beclowned herself.

Navarro, a recent speaker at the Democratic National Convention and former national surrogate for John McCain's failed 2008 presidential campaign, responded, "When you obviously know nothing about virgins."

The image Trump shared is a devotional image of the Virgin of Guadalupe displayed on woven cloth and located within the Basílica de Guadalupe in Mexico City.

While Navarro suggested that Trump is ignorant of virgins, his understanding appears to have bested hers on the fundamentals.

The image he shared — of the Virgin of Guadalupe — depicts the Virgin Mary. Where Catholics like Melania Trump are concerned, September 8 is the feast day celebrating the nativity of the Virgin Mary — also known as her birthday.

Christians outside Mexico have been celebrating Mary's birthday, as Trump had, since at least the sixth century.

'Can somebody please tell this idiota to show some respect.'

Some individuals online who attempted to extract sense from Navarro's tweet concluded that the former Contras campaigner was herself perhaps unclear about what "virgin" meant, at least in the case of Mary — that Navarro believed that the Virgin Mary had no birthday.

While the Catholic Church holds that Mary was "preserved immune from all stain of original stain" from the first moment of her conception, it nevertheless maintains she was still conceived and born, hence her centuries-old birthday celebration.

In the face of significant backlash online over her failed attack, Navarro indicated why she was upset in an edited Instagram post.

Navarro wrote, "I mean, I know Trump knows nothing about virgins, but even for him, this is ridiculous. Can somebody please tell this idiota to show some respect. September 8th is the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Feast Day of La Virgén de la Caridad del Cobre, patron Virgin of Cuba. This is the Virgin of Guadalupe - Patron Virgin of Mexico. Her Feast Day is Dec 12th. I can't. I just can't."

The religious figure celebrated in each of those feasts is the same depicted in the image Trump shared Sunday. It appears Navarro either regards them as distinct entities or the image used by Trump to be regionally exclusive.

Navarro told CNN talking head Erin Burnett in 2016 that "maybe if the Virgin Mary appeared to me and asked me to do it, I would consider [voting for Trump]."

Clearly, the co-host of "The View" will take more convincing than a post she failed to appreciate.

