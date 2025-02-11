Ana Navarro jokes that Trump will ban black people from halftime over Kendrick Lamar's halftime show at Super Bowl

Ana Navarro of "The View" got a lot of applause from the audience after suggesting that the halftime show was somehow meant to oppose the policies of President Donald Trump.

Many viewers complained that they did not understand or enjoy Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, but Navarro loved it because she thought that it annoyed Trump, and she said people responded with racism. Trump was in attendance at the Super Bowl game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

'This much I know: All the black people on my feed were like, 'Ooh, this is blackity black black.''

Navarro says she is not interested in sports and was not watching the game Sunday but still wanted to weigh in on the halftime show.

"Listen, I think today Donald Trump is going to sign an executive order banning black people from halftime," she said.

"You remember last week we were talking about whether the NFL was capitulating to Trump by removing the term 'End Racism' from the end zone? Boy, did they not capitulate to Trump," she continued.

"When I saw Samuel L. Jackson dressed as a black Uncle Sam introducing Kendrick Lamar, who then had an entire formation of all black people making a U.S. flag, listen, this much I know: All the black people on my feed were like, 'Ooh, this is blackity black black.'"

"All the racists who somehow get in, they were hopping mad. If the racists are mad, I'm happy as a clam," she added.

Sunny Hostin added to the comments by trying to interpret the meaning behind Lamar's performance.

"A lot of people didn’t understand his performance. Guys, he’s an award-winning — a Pulitzer Prize-winning — musician and poet, OK? It was a many-layered performance. You've got Serena Williams crip walking ... and it was performance art if you really looked at it,” Hostin said.

“Yes, he had people dressed in red, white, and blue, the colors of the flag," she continued, "because he’s explaining that this is a divided country at this point. He also has them leaning to the side because this country was built on the backs of black people. So it was very multilayered.”

The entire segment is available on the YouTube channel for "The View."

The Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs in a lopsided game where the score ended up 40 to 22.

