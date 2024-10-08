Liberals implode after MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Kamala Harris needs more interviews to be taken seriously

Senior journalist Andrea Mitchell was excoriated online by the left after she said Vice President Kamala Harris (D) was not being taken seriously and could ease the problem by taking more interviews.

Mitchell made the comments on MSNBC while discussing the Democratic candidate's polling problems and chalked up a lot of the lack of support to misogyny among voters and especially men.

'I think that there's misogynation in all of this, black and white men, big problem.'

"They've got to double down on doing more interviews and serious interviews, because what I'm hearing from Democratic and Republican businesspeople, and a lot of men, and she's got such a big problem with men," said Mitchell.

"I think there's an undercount of the Trump vote. I think that there's misogynation in all of this, black and white men, big problem. But also the business world, they don't think she is serious. They don't think she's a heavyweight," she continued. "And a lot of this is gender, but she's got to be more specific about her economic plan."

A 30-second clip of Mitchell's comments was posted to social media, where many on the left reacted with fury and anger.

"Calling a female presidential candidate unserious while trump’s talking about sharks and hannibal lecter is so blatantly misogynistic. Come on," read one popular response.

"Who the f*** cares what this tragic corpse thinks?" read another response.

"Andrea Mitchell needs to retire with her old, ignorant ass. No one takes Andrea Mitchell serious. She says this stupid s*** and talks about people not thinking Kamala is 'serious' or a 'heavyweight,' and she says this while Kamala Harris's opponent is Donald Trump," responded another critic.

"Andrea Mitchell hates women so much. She did the same thing to Hillary Clinton when she ran. It's a mark of shame that @MSNBC keeps her on," read another reply.

The video of Mitchell's comments garnered over 3.1 million views.

