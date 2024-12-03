Andrew Cuomo's nursing home disaster declared 'medical malpractice': House report

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) committed "medical malpractice," according to the final investigative report from the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.



The over 500-page report, released Monday, claimed that Cuomo "participated in medical malpractice and publicly covered up the total number of nursing home fatalities in New York."

Over the past several months, the subcommittee has released findings from its investigations, alleging that Cuomo made "criminally false statements" about a July 2020 New York State Department of Health report that downplayed the number of COVID-related nursing home deaths by 46%.

Despite testifying otherwise, Cuomo was allegedly "directly involved in editing" the health report.

The subcommittee concluded that Cuomo "Likely Gave False Statements to the Select Subcommittee in Violation of 18 U.S.C," a federal crime that could result in a five-year prison sentence.

In October, the subcommittee referred his alleged "criminally false statements" to the Department of Justice for prosecution. However, the referral does not compel the DOJ to proceed with the investigation.

The final report argued that Cuomo's deadly decision to place COVID patients in nursing homes was "antithetical to known science," was inconsistent with federal guidelines, and therefore amounted to "medical malpractice." He was also accused of attempting to "cover it up."

"Cuomo's executive chamber decided to remove 'out-of-facility' fatalities — such as nursing home residents who died from COVID after falling ill and being transferred to hospitals — from the July report, thus dramatically reducing the total death toll," the report stated.

Richard Azzopardi, Cuomo's spokesperson, told the New York Post that the report was "the same weak gruel the MAGA Republicans on this committee have been peddling for months if not years."

Azzopardi claimed that the Republican-led panel was out to get its "perceived political enemies."

"From the very beginning this has been an abuse of power and a waste of taxpayer money aimed at punishing perceived political enemies — like Dr. [Anthony] Fauci [then director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases], Governor Cuomo, and 'the deep state' — that does nothing to make us more prepared for the next pandemic," he told the news outlet.

Azzopardi added, "The DOJ — three times — the Manhattan DA, and others looked at the nursing home issue and found no wrongdoing, while the meritless civil lawsuit launched by the very same people who have been working arm and arm with this committee was tossed out of court."