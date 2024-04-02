Angie Harmon says individual delivering groceries fatally shot dog

Actress Angie Harmon, who has acted in shows such as "Rizzoli & Isles" and "Law & Order," noted on social media that an individual delivering groceries fatally shot her dog.

Harmon said that the person had not been scratched or bitten and acknowledged shooting the animal but claimed the act was in self-defense.

"This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver. He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog. Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn't being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed 'self defense'. He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn," Harmon wrote in an Instagram post.

"He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, 'yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did.' We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member," she wrote. "He was shopping under a woman’s identity named Merle… the pic is on my story."

A People article last year, which discussed how Harmon took in and cared for a baby squirrel, noted that Harmon had three dogs and two cats.

"We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident. We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation," an Instacart representative noted in a statement, according to People.

"Upon arrival, officers located and spoke to all involved parties," the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department noted, according to wsoctv.com. "The investigation revealed that a delivery driver arrived at the residence to deliver consumable goods. The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog. Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack. No criminal charges have been filed about this incident, and CMPD is not currently seeking any additional parties."

