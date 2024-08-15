Police arrest man on 178 counts of animal cruelty after searching Baltimore home: 'Deep depravity'

Maryland police decried the "deep depravity" they found at a man's home who was charged with 178 counts of animal cruelty.

A property owner reported the tenant to police in May after he failed to pay his rent. When police performed a search warrant at the Baltimore home, they found dozens of abused animals, according to documents reviewed by WBAL-TV.

'Animal cruelty is a serious and intolerable offense that reflects a deep depravity.'

The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said animal control officers found 83 dogs at the home on the 5100 block of Pembridge Avenue. Many were in poor health with heart murmurs and dehydration.



They also found one cat.

Many of the dogs were kept in crates filled with excrement emitting a strong ammonia smell, according to police. Officials said the dogs were seized and transported to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter.

Police identified the man as 46-year-old Robert Conley and they believe he was selling the animals on Instagram for about $1,500 each.

"Animal cruelty is a serious and intolerable offense that reflects a deep depravity and disregard for the well-being of innocent creatures," read a statement from Baltimore City state's attorney Ivan Bates. "The 178 counts of animal cruelty in this case underscores our commitment to holding those who harm animals accountable."

The dogs will be provided medical care and put up for adoption or foster.

WBAL's news video on YouTube showed scenes from outside the home.

