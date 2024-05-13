Another Jan. 6 defendant dies by suicide while awaiting trial: Report

A Florida man has committed suicide while awaiting trial for his alleged actions at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, reports say.

David Kennedy Homol of Umatilla, Florida, about 45 miles northwest of Orlando, and his much younger half-brother, Dillon Homol, went to the Capitol that fateful day to participate in the "Stop the Steal" rally. While there, David Homol allegedly struck two police officers with a plastic flagpole before illegally entering the building with Dillon.

Later that day, David reportedly sent Dillon the following text message: "Today was not an antifa-inspired statement. It was totally done by angry Trump supporters with no firearms, many singing GOD bless America, Jesus saves, etc. The corrupt politicians should be relieved this was NOT an Armed rebellion. It clearly was a statement of strength of We The People."

David Homol was not arrested until three years later, in January 2024. He was charged with felony obstruction of an official proceeding; civil disorder; and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, an FBI statement said.

He also faced a slew of misdemeanor charges, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or ground, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.

David Homol first came on the FBI's radar after Dillon Homol was arrested in connection with January 6. Dillon Homol, who is in his mid-20s, was acquitted last year of felony obstruction of an official proceeding but was convicted of four misdemeanor counts related to unlawfully entering the Capitol. He was sentenced to two years of probation, WUSA reported, and assessed a $4,000 fine.

Older brother David was scheduled to have a hearing on the charges against him later this month. However, on Tuesday, federal prosecutors filed a motion to abate the case against him after they received confirmation that he had died.

David Homol had actually died on April 18. Reports indicate that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was just 55 years old.

Several people affiliated with the events of January 6 have since died of suicide, including four members of law enforcement. Matthew Perna, a 37-year-old January 6 defendant from Pennsylvania, also took his own life in February 2022 while awaiting sentencing.

Blaze News' Steve Baker, who likewise faces criminal prosecution for simply covering the events of January 6 as an independent journalist, claims that a "mob mentality" took over the crowd that day, causing otherwise "good people" to do "some stupid things." Though Baker does not know much about Homol's case in particular, he sees it as "another heartbreaking story in the long and enduring aftermath of January 6."

"Let’s pray this soon comes to an end without further loss of life," Baker told Blaze News.

Homol’s attorney, Stephen Sulzer, did not immediately respond to WUSA's request for comment.

