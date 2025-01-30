Anti-Israel students allegedly fill toilets with cement and vandalize building at Columbia University

Students protesting against Israel allegedly vandalized a building at Columbia University and filled toilets with cement in an attempt to shut down activities.

The anti-Israel activists at Columbia University Apartheid Divest said that the vandalism was committed on the anniversary of the death of a 6-year-old girl in the Gaza Strip during Israel's military strike. They posted a video of cement in toilets on social media but claimed that they obtained the footage through an "anonymous submission."

'These disgusting acts honor no one and just create a mess for Columbia's custodial staff.'

An internal email from the university said cement had clogged women's restrooms on the fourth, sixth, 14th, and 15th floors of the building of the School of International and Public Affairs, according to the Columbia Spectator. They said crews were working through the night to clear up the clogs.

The university released a statement condemning the vandalism and said the misconduct would be addressed.

"On Wednesday afternoon, restroom facilities at the School of International and Public Affairs were vandalized with graffiti that included disturbing, personal attacks. We immediately notified law enforcement, and an investigation was launched to identify the individual perpetrators and address their actions," the statement read.

"Acts of vandalism of University buildings and property and attempts to harass and intimidate members of our community are unacceptable and abhorrent and will not be tolerated at Columbia," the statement continued. "We are acting swiftly to address this misconduct and will update the community as we have more information."

Many on social media called on the university to expel the students responsible.

"These disgusting acts honor no one and just create a mess for Columbia's custodial staff. Parents and students, this is what your tuition dollars end up going to. CUAD is proud of their local terrorism," said an account for Jewish and Israeli students at Columbia.

"These are domestic terrorists who have been intimidating and perpetrating acts of violence for over a year. Columbia must expel them now," responded student activist Eyal Yakoby.

Others blamed Columbia for not taking steps to oppose previous political violence from anti-Israel activists.

CUAD called the cause of Palestine a "vanguard" of their "collective liberation."

