Secretary of State Antony Blinken plays rock music during Ukraine trip
May 14, 2024
Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his trip.
While visiting the embattled Eastern European nation of Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken performed the song "Rockin' in the Free World," playing electric guitar and singing with the Ukrainian band "19.99."
During remarks before the performance, Blinken said that Ukraine is fighting "for the free world." He then added, "the free world is with you too."
'As I told President [Zelenskyy], the U.S. has been by Ukraine's side from day one, and we will stay by your side.'
In a post on X, Blinken indicated that his visit was meant "to demonstrate our unwavering support for Ukraine as they defend their freedom against Russian aggression."
"As I told President @ZelenskyyUA, the U.S. has been by Ukraine's side from day one, and we will stay by your side," a tweet notes.
GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida tweeted, "Over a thousand US Troops are abandoned in Niger. And Blinken rocks out in Ukraine."
"I doubt @MikePompeo can play a lick, but Pompeo, unlike @SecBlinken, scared the hell out of the Iranians. Your choice America," Hugh Hewitt tweeted.
Last year, Blinken, who describes himself on X as as a "(very) amateur guitarist," performed "Hoochie Coochie Man" during the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative launch event.
America has provided Ukraine billions worth of aid to assist in its battle against Russia, but U.S. lawmakers have been divided on the issue.
