Antony Blinken visits Ukraine to emphasize America's 'enduring support'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has traveled to Ukraine to emphasize America's "enduring support" for the embattled Eastern European nation that has been fighting a war against Russia for more than two years, according to a press statement from a State Department spokesperson.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken arrived in Ukraine today to meet with senior Ukrainian officials and highlight the United States’ enduring support for Ukraine. While in Ukraine, Secretary Blinken will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss battlefield updates, the impact of new U.S. security and economic assistance, long-term security and other commitments, and ongoing work to bolster Ukraine’s economic recovery. He will emphasize America’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and democracy in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression," the statement notes.

'He will emphasize America’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and democracy in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression.'

The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with billions worth of aid to assist in the battle against Russia.

While some lawmakers support the U.S. aid to Ukraine, others oppose it.

GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah has suggested that if the U.S. shrank from supplying support, Russia would invade Poland and the U.S. would be drawn into war to defend the NATO nation.

Other lawmakers oppose U.S. aid to Ukraine, including GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who last week pressed House Speaker Mike Johnson for there to be no more U.S. funding for Ukraine. The demand was one of four asks made prior to when Greene moved to oust Johnson from the speakership.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!