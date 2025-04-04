New Yorkers favor AOC over Chuck Schumer for Senate by nearly 20 points in new Democrat poll

A new poll of likely Democrat voters showed a majority of support for Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) if she were to run for Senate against Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

The polling comes from the staunchly progressive outlet Data for Progress, which was founded by Sean McElwee, who has advocated for abolishing immigration enforcement and was an alleged associate of crypto fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried.

The poll of 767 likely Democratic primary voters in New York was conducted in late March and asked respondents about a hypothetical 2028 Democratic Senate primary between Ocasio-Cortez and Schumer.

'The progressives in the base are gunning for the more realistic Democrats.'

A strong majority of 55% chose AOC, while 36% went with Schumer, a 19-point difference. Another 9% said they were not sure.

Interestingly, 82% of those polled said they felt positively about Ocasio-Cortez after learning she is in favor of taxpayer-funded health care and the Green New Deal. The latter was climate policy Ocasio-Cortez introduced in 2019, which promised "millions of high-wage jobs," government housing for all, as well as "justice and equality."

"Schumer isn't up for re-election until '28, so there's still plenty of time, but polls this far out are a warning shot," said Christopher Bedford, senior politics editor at Blaze News. "The progressives in the base are gunning for the more realistic Democrats, and they're in no mood for compromising — even with reality."

The polling data also revealed that Ocasio-Cortez is actually not the most popular Democrat in the state. That spot belongs to former Vice President Kamala Harris, who shockingly received an 81% favorability rating.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was next, tied with Ocasio-Cortez with 75%.

Beating them all, however, was Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); he had the highest favorability rating among the likely voters at 83%.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) was near the bottom with Schumer at just 51% and 62% respectively.



Those polled also listed what they considered to be the most pertinent issues relating to their potential votes. Topping that list was "threats to democracy," followed by "programs like Social Security and Medicare," and then "economy, jobs, and inflation."

Democrat voters in New York overwhelmingly agreed (84%) that their party is not doing enough when it comes to standing up to President Trump. That prompted Data for Progress to boldly claim that Democrats nationwide "clearly want" leadership at the DNC that fights harder to defeat Trump and the "MAGA agenda."

