Appeals court upholds verdict against Trump in E. Jean Carroll sexual abuse case

A federal appeals court rejected a challenge by President-elect Donald Trump's attorneys against a verdict that found him liable for sexual abuse of his accuser, E. Jean Carroll.

Carroll accused Trump of sexually abusing her in a department store dressing room in Manhattan in the 1990s. Trump has denied the allegations, but a New York jury found him liable last year for the abuse as well as for defamation stemming from statements he made insulting Carroll.

'The Democrat-funded Carroll Hoax ... will continue to be appealed.'

Trump's attorneys argued for a new trial based on the claim that the jury heard improper testimony and also because they were not allowed to ask Carroll certain questions during cross-examination. Among the testimony they called improper was the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape in which Trump made comments about sexually grabbing women.

A federal appeals court panel denied both claims on Monday and reaffirmed the verdict against Trump.

“Mr. Trump’s statements in the tape, together with the testimony of Ms. Leeds and Ms. Stoynoff, establish a repeated, idiosyncratic pattern of conduct consistent with what Ms. Carroll alleged,” wrote the panel, referring to other women who had accused Trump of sexual assault.

“On review for abuse of discretion, we conclude that Mr. Trump has not demonstrated that the district court erred in any of the challenged rulings,” the panel added.

“Both E. Jean Carroll and I are gratified by today’s decision. We thank the Second Circuit for its careful consideration of the parties’ arguments,” said Carroll's attorney Robbie Kaplan.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump, issued a statement decrying the verdict.

“The American people have re-elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate, and they demand an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and a swift dismissal of all of the witch hunts, including the Democrat-funded Carroll Hoax, which will continue to be appealed,” said Cheung, who will become White House communications director in the upcoming administration.

In a separate case from January, a New York jury ordered Trump to pay $83 million in defamation damages to Carroll.

“We look forward to uniting our country in the new administration as President Trump makes America great again,” Cheung added.

