Arizona teen sentenced to probation in savage In-n-Out Burger beating arrested again

In August of 2023, Richard Kuehner's son was savagely beaten by a group of teens outside of an In-n-Out burger in Gilbert, Arizona. After months of apparent half-hearted action by the Gilbert Police Department, a number of suspects were identified and charged in the assault. Less than three weeks ago, one of the suspects, Deleon Hayes, was sentenced to a mere three years of supervised probation as a result of the attack. At his sentencing hearing, Hayes professed to be "embarrassed" and "ashamed" of his actions.

Hayes made it apparently less than two weeks before he was arrested again. According to KNXV-TV, police in Gilbert responded to a call from someone who said that Hayes had broken into their residence and refused to leave. When police arrived, Hayes admitted that he entered the building unlawfully, and had gotten into an argument with a juvenile who lived there. The juvenile alleged to police that Hayes had threatened him. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Department, the probation department is now working to revoke Hayes' probation.

The Maricopa County district attorney's office, which approved the probation-only plea deal, issued the following statement: "We are aware that DeLeon Haynes was arrested by the Gilbert Police Department for several charges, violating his probation terms. Because Deleon Haynes was sentenced on June 3rd, we are leaving the Petition to Revoke Probation in the hands of the Adult Probation Department. Once the new charge(s) are submitted, our office will review. This defendant is on felony probation, and it is the expectation of this Office that he strictly abides by the terms and conditions of probation set by the court. The decision on what comes next for the violation of probation lies within the court. I want this individual and others who have recently violated probation to know they are under scrutiny and supervision; you can no longer continue to threaten and harm the community and get away with it."

The evidence seems to suggest that probation isn't working well for the members of the "Gilbert Goons," the name given to local teens who have been suspected in a string of violence incidents in the area. Jacob Pennington, who was sentenced to probation for his role in a separate attack at In-n-Out burger in 2022, was picked up by police and arrested for consuming alcohol while underage on literally the same day he received his probation sentence.