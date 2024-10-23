Armed homeowner in New Mexico confronts alleged intruder who broke in before 4 a.m. It doesn't end well for uninvited guest.

A homeowner in New Mexico fatally shot an alleged intruder who broke into a residence early Tuesday morning, Bernalillo County deputies told KOB-TV.

The station said deputies responded to a call around 3:45 a.m. about an intruder at a home near Lost Horizon Drive on the West Mesa, the station said. The area is part of Albuquerque.

'That’s why we have our 2nd Amendment!!!'

The homeowner reported shooting the intruder, the sheriff's office told KOB.

Arriving deputies found the alleged intruder critically injured and tried life-saving measures on the individual, the station said.

Medics took the suspect to a hospital, but the suspect died, KOB reported.

Sheriff's office detectives who work on violent crimes and homicides are investigating the incident, the station said.

How are observers reacting?

Plenty of people are reacting to KOB's story on the station's Facebook page. Here's a sampling of what they had to say:

"Unfortunately we have to protect our own because by the time police show up — if they show up — it's too late," one commenter wrote. "We all work hard for our things and need [to] protect our families. When [suspects are] arrested, they're just let right back out to do it all over again..."

"This is great news! More criminals need this fate!" another user concluded.

"This was totally warranted!" another commenter said. "Good job protecting yourself, family, & your home! There needs to be ... repercussions for the outrageous amount of crime in this city."

"Good job!!!" another commenter exclaimed. "That’s why we have our 2nd Amendment!!!"

"Good," another commenter noted before adding, "Tired of this crap. When [they're] in your home, you gotta protect it. I stand for the homeowner. Job well done."

"Finally some good news today," another user stated before adding, "Great job on protecting your family and what’s yours. Sends a perfect message to thieves; [we've] had enough of their BS."

