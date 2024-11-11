Armed intruder breaks into home after midnight. But homeowner's son also has a gun — and permanently takes care of business.

An armed intruder broke into a Florida home after midnight Sunday — but the homeowner's adult son also had a gun and fatally shot the intruder.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it received a call at 12:23 a.m. regarding an armed residential burglary in the 3000 block of Double D Ranch Trail in Ruskin. Ruskin is on the shore of Tampa Bay and is about a half hour south of the city of Tampa.

'This is a happy ending! Another reason why every law abiding person should be a trained gun owner.'

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the suspect dead from multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.

The deputies' investigation determined that the homeowner's adult son shot the suspect after he broke into the home, the sheriff's office said, adding that the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Image source: Hillsborough County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office

The Tampa Bay Times, citing deputies, identified the break-in suspect as 46-year-old Tony Sei. The Times, citing deputies, said Sei was armed with a handgun.

"Imagine the fear of being awoken in the middle of the night to a stranger invading your home," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "This is every homeowner's greatest fear, a dangerous and brazen individual breaking in, showing a complete disregard for the safety and security of others. Our thoughts are with this family as they recover from the trauma of this event."

The sheriff's office said the investigation is active and that any updates will come from the Public Affairs Office.

How are people reacting?

Nearly 200 comments have appeared under the sheriff's office Facebook post about the break-in. The following is a sampling:

"This is a happy ending!" one commenter declared. "Another reason why every law abiding person should be a trained gun owner."

"FAFO quick! Glad the family is safe! Great job homeowners," another user noted.

"Anyone who knows that block would not try that," another commenter opined, adding that "most are good country folk and we love guns FAFO!"

"Outstanding job!" another user exclaimed. "That’s one taxpayers don’t have to pay to house, feed and defend."

