Armed son checking into possible burglary at mom's home says intruder turned toward him with object in his hand. Unwise.

A gun-toting son who was checking into a possible burglary at his mother's vacant West Virginia home in the middle of the night this week told authorities he indeed encountered an intruder — who turned toward him with an object in his hand.

Unwise move on the part of the intruder.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said a male called dispatch around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday saying he just shot an intruder in his mother's Inwood home on Winchester Avenue.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a male with a gunshot wound lying face down in the residence.

Deputies performed life saving measures until emergency medical services arrived, and the sheriff's office said the male was pronounced dead shortly after the arrival of EMS.

The sheriff's office said the Department of Criminal Investigators was called to the residence to process the scene for evidence and conduct an investigation into the shooting death.

The investigation revealed that the man who pulled the trigger responded to the residence after being told about a possible burglary.

The alleged intruder he shot was identified as 38-year-old Joshua Boone of Williamsport, Maryland. Police said Boone's next of kin were notified about his death.

WDVM-TV identified the man who shot Boone as Michael Marshal, noting that he told deputies Boone turned toward him “with something in his hand” after which Marshal fired his handgun. The station said Boone was found with a gunshot wound in the garage of the residence.

The case will be presented to the Berkeley County Prosecutors Office upon the completion of the investigation. Anyone with information about this case is advised to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 304-267-7000.



