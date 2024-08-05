US personnel injured in missile attack on US military base in Iraq after Iran vowed to strike at Israel

U.S. personnel were injured in what many feared was an escalation of hostilities in the Middle East between Iran and Israel.

The Pentagon confirmed to NewsNation that some personnel were injured in the rocket attack at the Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq. Reuters reported that the attack consisted of at least two Katyusha rockets.

'Escalation is in no one's interest.'

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have both been briefed on the situation.



Iran was expected to orchestrate a large-scale attack by Iran and its proxies on Israel and its allies after the embarrassing assassination of Hamas terror leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Israeli Defense Forces have not claimed responsibility yet for the attack.

The U.S. State Department urged all actors to work toward easing military tensions.

"We are a critical moment for the region, and it is important that all parties take steps over the coming days to refrain from escalation and calm tensions," said State Dept. spokesman Matthew Miller.

"Escalation is in no one's interest," he added. "It's not in the interest of any one country, it's not in the interest of the region, and it's certainly not in the interest of the millions of civilians who just want to live their lives free from violence and conflict."

On Friday, the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln carrier group was sent to the Middle East to relieve the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group.

“The Secretary of Defense has reiterated that the United States will protect our personnel and interests in the region, including our ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel,” said the Pentagon in a statement.

A spokesperson for Iran said it would seek to punish Israel but did not want to increase the risk of war.

"Iran seeks to establish stability in the region, but this will only come with punishing the aggressor and creating deterrence against the adventurism of the Zionist regime," said foreign ministry minister Nasser Kanaani.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.

