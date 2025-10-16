Woman accused of horrific child abuse said  cylinder on her belt held 'baby daddy's ashes' — cops say it was meth

A Texas mother was arrested for allegedly abusing her 11-year-old autistic son by locking him up in horrific conditions at her mobile home on Homan Street in Baytown.

The Baytown Police Department said a police officer was called to the home of 41-year-old Rachel Nicole Blaylock in May and reported the strong smell of fecal matter and the presence of numerous flies.

She said the smell was "bad enough she nearly threw up."

Blaylock reportedly told the officer that her son had trouble going to the bathroom and would often toss his "poop" in his room and into the hallway.

The officer said she saw dried fecal matter on the floor of the home.

Blaylock began locking her son in his room after he ran out of the home naked several times. She took the door off his room and replaced it with a screen door so she could keep an eye on him but have him locked away.

The officer reported seeing a mattress described as "filthy" and said there was fecal matter on the screen door and in the room.

The son reportedly had dried fecal matter under his nails and on his face, arms, and hands. He also suffered from rotting teeth and had dried urine on his legs.

The officer recorded Blaylock's response when she told her that her son needed to go to a hospital.

"I just can't drop everything I'm f**king doing and take him to the hospital so a quack-ass doctor can say, 'Oh, I don't know what's wrong with him,' so we can see another one," she reportedly said.

Police also spoke to the boy's grandmother, who said Blaylock was not a good mother and confirmed many of the accusations of neglect.

The boy weighed 46 pounds, according to police, who said a boy of his age should weigh about 88 pounds. Officials said he was placed in foster care.

On Oct. 7, police arrested Blaylock and found that she had a cylinder container with contents inside on her belt. She claimed that they were her "baby daddy's ashes," but police said they determined the contents were actually crystal methamphetamine.

She was charged with injury to a child as well as possession of methamphetamine. She was booked into the Harris County Jail.

Baytown is a city of over 84,000 residents on Galveston Bay about 30 miles east of downtown Houston.

