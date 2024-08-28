Wells Fargo employee found dead at her desk, and it's unclear how long she sat unnoticed

Employees at a Wells Fargo corporate office in Tempe, Arizona, say the company hasn't done enough after an employee was found dead at her desk on Aug. 20.

Police said they were called to the offices by building security on a report of an unconscious employee.

They found 60-year-old Denise Prudhomme dead at her desk.

Police have only said that they had not found any suspicious evidence related to her death but have not released any other details.

An associate who didn't want to be identified told KPNX-TV that the incident was very troubling.

"It's really heartbreaking and I'm thinking, 'What if I were just sitting there?' No one would check on me?" the worker said.

The associated said Prudhomme's boss had emailed her and didn't get a response.

"So they went to check where she sits and that's how they found the body," said the worker.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo released a statement about the incident.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague at our Tempe office. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and loved ones during this difficult time. Counselors, through our Employee Assistance Consulting service, are available to support our employees.

The spokesperson also said the bank was cooperating with the police investigation.

"To hear she's been sitting at the desk like that would make me feel sick," the worker said. "And nobody did anything. That's how she spent her last moments."

KPNX posted video and images from the scene on its news report at YouTube.

