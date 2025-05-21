Beloved Democrat lawmaker passes away after battling illness

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia passed away on Wednesday at the age of 75 after battling esophageal cancer, according to a statement released by his family.

Connolly, who dedicated his life to public service, passed away peacefully in his Virginia home surrounded by his family, the statement said. Connolly spent 14 years on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and 17 years as a member of Congress.

'We were fortunate to share Gerry with Northern Virginia for nearly 40 years because that was his joy, his purpose, and his passion.'

RELATED: Trump pressures House Republican holdouts as reconciliation talks intensify

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"Gerry lived his life to give back to others and make our community better," Connolly's family said in a statement. "He looked out for the disadvantaged and voiceless. He always stood up for what is right and just. He was a skilled statesman on the international stage, an accomplished legislator in Congress, a visionary executive on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, a fierce defender of democracy, an environmental champion, and a mentor to so many."

"But more important than his accomplishments in elected office, Gerry lived by the ethos of 'bloom where you are planted,'" the statement reads. "From the Silver Line to the Oakton Library, Mosaic District to the Cross County Trail and beyond, his legacy now colors our region."



Connolly eventually rose to ranking member in the House Oversight Committee but announced last month that he would be stepping down after his cancer returned. Connolly had been elected to the position in December against Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York despite his diagnosis.

Democrats and Republicans alike mourned Connolly's passing, remembering the friendships he had on both sides of the aisle.

RELATED: Senate unanimously codifies Trump's 'No Tax on Tips' policy

Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Ranking Member Gerry Connolly," House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said in a statement. "He was a dedicated public servant who represented Virginia’s 11th Congressional District with honor and integrity. We mourn the loss of our friend and colleague, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

"We were fortunate to share Gerry with Northern Virginia for nearly 40 years because that was his joy, his purpose and his passion," the family statement continued. "His absence will leave a hole in our hearts, but we are proud that his life's work will endure for future generations."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!