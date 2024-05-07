Left-wing Sen. Bernie Sanders announces re-election bid

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who has served in the Senate since early 2007, has announced that he will seek another term in office.

In a video announcing his plan to seek re-election, he pushed climate alarmism ideology. "This is a global crisis. We must work with every country on earth to cut carbon emissions and save the planet for our kids and future generations," Sanders claimed.

"We must codify Roe v. Wade into national law," he also said in the video.

Sanders, who is currently 82, would be 89 by the conclusion of his next term if he were to win re-election.

Before serving in the Senate, Sanders had been a member of the House of Representatives for 16 years.

Other left-wing lawmakers expressed support for Sanders.

"Bernie's lifelong commitment to progressive values provides invaluable leadership in the United States Senate. From Medicare for All to the Green New Deal, I am lucky to be his partner in the tough fights to secure a better world. Let's keep fighting," Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts said in a tweet.

"Bernie showed us we don't have to settle for half-measures, that we are right to demand that democracy work for ALL of us. @BernieSanders has been a leader for decades. It's time to send him back to Congress to continue fighting for working-class people across the country," Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York declared in a post.

"Bernie will always fight for the America that lives up to what it says on paper — the one we deserve. Thrilled to have his voice for a fourth term in the Senate," Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota tweeted.

