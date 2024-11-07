Bernie Sanders calls Dems' crushing defeat 'no great surprise' in scathing critique

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) unleashed a scathing critique against the Democratic Party following its crushing defeat on Election Day.



In his blistering remarks, Sanders declared it was "no great surprise" that the party lost the presidential election and suffered many other congressional defeats.

Though Sanders claims he supports working-class Americans, he called President-elect Donald Trump's hopes to end the federal income tax 'insane economics.'

Sanders stated, "It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them."

"First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well. While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they're right," he wrote.

"Today, while the very rich are doing phenomenally well, 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck and we have more income and wealth inequality than ever before," Sanders continued. "Unbelievably, real, inflation-accounted-for weekly wages for the average American worker are actually lower now than they were 50 years ago."

"Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign?" he questioned. "Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing? Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful Oligarchy which has so much economic and political power?"

"Probably not," Sanders concluded.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a former Democrat, responded to Sanders, writing, "Sadly late."

In his critique, Sanders also slammed the Democratic Party for supporting Israel.

"Today, despite strong opposition from a majority of Americans, we continue to spend billions funding the extremist Netanyahu government's all out war against the Palestinian people which has led to the horrific humanitarian disaster of mass malnutrition and the starvation of thousands of children," Sanders stated.

He concluded that "those of us concerned about grassroots democracy and economic justice need to have some very serious political discussions."

Though Sanders claims he supports working-class Americans, he called President-elect Donald Trump's hopes to end the federal income tax "insane economics." He argued that such a plan would "hurt desperately poor people and further enrich the very wealthy."

Sanders, a sitting senator earning approximately $174,000 annually, is worth roughly $3 million. He won his third re-election campaign on Tuesday, keeping him in the Senate for another six years.