Is Sydney Sweeney a conservative 'win' — or more cultural decay?

American Eagle’s Sydney Sweeney ad has conservatives everywhere cheering for a return to normalcy — but BlazeTV hosts Jason Whitlock and Allie Beth Stuckey aren’t convinced it’s that simple.

“Everybody is celebrating hot conservative girls,” Whitlock says. “I’m not sure how I feel about it, because I think it leans into men’s lustful nature. It’s certainly a big struggle of mine, and so, you know, I'm glad that Sydney Sweeney isn’t afraid of being a Republican, but I'm not sure if this is some sort of great victory for us.”

Stuckey believes the topic is “layered.”

“Do I think it is a better indicator of where society is that we have Sydney Sweeney modeling jeans for American Eagle than some obese nonbinary person? Yes,” Stuckey says.

“Like I am glad that we are at a point where we can say, ‘Wow, this person is objectively beautiful. She’s in shape. She looks great in jeans, and beautiful people who are in shape sell clothes,’” she continues.

“At least we’re back to the point to where we can see that, that the body positivity movement went in such an extreme, toxic direction where we tried to pretend that obesity was beautiful and normal and healthy, and it’s not. So I applaud that,” she adds.

Stuckey also is impressed that American Eagle put a white girl with blonde hair and blue eyes in an ad, as “so few people do that.”

While she explains that it’s “okay to admire beauty and appreciate beauty and recognize its value in society,” she also acknowledges that Sweeney is essentially an example of sexual objectification, lust, immodesty, and even selling her body for money.

She calls it “wrong” and notes that it's “part of what led us to this point in the sexual revolution, where there is no right and wrong and therefore there’s no male and female.”

“There’s a lot of conservatives, I would say, in the MAGA camp who just want to go back to like 1998, who think if we just went back there, everything would be fine. And things were better then, but we were already on the path to degeneracy,” she explains.

“So I think the only way forward is a moral revolution and a spiritual awakening,” she continues. “And that’s got to include an anti-sexual-objectification stance for those of us who are serious about the country becoming better.”

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.