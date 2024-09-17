Bette Midler reposts conspiracy theory about shooting and accuses Trump of inciting violence against Taylor Swift

Celebrity Bette Midler reposted a conspiracy theory about the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump and claimed his message against Taylor Swift was illegal.

The rabid messages were posted to Midler's official social media account on the X platform.

'What the f*** really DID happen in Butler PA.'

"#Trump rage-tweeting his hate for #TaylorSwift is not just dangerous, it’s illegal. He is putting out a hit on her, and we all know it," she wrote on Sunday just about the time of the second assassination attempt on Trump's life.

Midler was referring to a simple message Trump posted saying in call caps that he hated the singer after she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris (D).

"He wants his minions to do his dirty work, and you know they will. If she is hurt, he will deny that he knows anything about it, as he always does, 'I don’t know, I haven’t heard.' She should sue the diapers off him, and I hope she does. #SwiftiesUnite," she added.

She also boosted a tweet wondering aloud if Trump's healed ear was a sign that the official story from the first assassination attempt was fake somehow.

"So, since we've all established that an ear 'blown off' by a bullet from an automatic rifle doesn't grow back on it's own, what the f*** really DID happen in Butler PA, the day two people died?" the missive read.

Midler retweeted the conspiracy tweet to her 2.1 million followers, and it garnered over 3.9 million views on the X platform.

Trump's all-caps message detailing his hatred of Taylor Swift was buried after reports of a second apparent assassination attempt on the former president's life just hours later.

She has previously been caught in online controversies after posting on social media. In one example from 2019, Trump ridiculed her as a "sick scammer" for peddling a false quote attributed to him mocking Republicans.

