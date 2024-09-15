Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
BREAKING: Gunshots fired outside golf club as Trump was leaving, campaign confirms [UPDATE]
September 15, 2024
An AK-47 was reportedly recovered.
UPDATE 3:37 p.m. ET:
Officials told CNN that the shots fired were intended to harm former President Donald Trump, contrary to earlier reports. The New York Post had initially reported that two persons had been firing at each other and were not targeting Trump.
CNN also reported that a GoPro device was found at the scene.
Original story below:
The Trump campaign confirmed reports that gunshots were fired outside the Trump international golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, as the former president was leaving.
"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," read a statement from Steven Cheung, the communications director for the Trump campaign.
Law enforcement sources reportedly said that an AK-47 has been recovered and a white male suspect was detained. The former president's son Donald Trump Jr. appeared to confirm the report from his account on the X platform.
This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.