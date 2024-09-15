BREAKING: Gunshots fired outside golf club as Trump was leaving, campaign confirms [UPDATE]

UPDATE 3:37 p.m. ET:

Officials told CNN that the shots fired were intended to harm former President Donald Trump, contrary to earlier reports. The New York Post had initially reported that two persons had been firing at each other and were not targeting Trump.

CNN also reported that a GoPro device was found at the scene.

Original story below:

The Trump campaign confirmed reports that gunshots were fired outside the Trump international golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, as the former president was leaving.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," read a statement from Steven Cheung, the communications director for the Trump campaign.



Law enforcement sources reportedly said that an AK-47 has been recovered and a white male suspect was detained. The former president's son Donald Trump Jr. appeared to confirm the report from his account on the X platform.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.



