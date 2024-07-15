In address from Oval Office, Biden calls for calm: 'No violence on our streets'

President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Sunday evening about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Biden gave a list of recent incidents of political violence, including the rioting on January 6 and the attack on Democrat Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband.

'I believe that with every soul, every power of my being.'

But while he called on Americans to tamp down the heated rhetoric of recent months, he also continued to struggle at times with speaking cogently.

"Thankfully, former Trump is not seriously injured," said Biden, skipping over the word "president."

Later on he confused the word "battle" and "ballot" in his speech.

"I'll continue to speak out strongly for our democracy. Stand up for our Constitution and the rule of law. To call for action at the ballot box," said Biden.

"No violence on our streets; that's how democracy should work. We debate and we disagree. We compare and contrast the character of the candidates," he continued. "In America, we resolve our differences at the battle box. You know, that's how we do it, at the battle box."

In a third flub, he appeared to misread his speech.

"You know, we're blessed to live in the greatest country on Earth, and I believe that with every soul, every power of my being," said Biden.

Also in the short speech, Biden said that there had been no solid conclusions about the motive of the shooter.

"We do not know the motive of the shooter yet," he said. "We don't know his opinions or affiliations. We don't know whether he had help or support. Or if he communicated with anyone else."

Finally he asked that everyone bring down the temperature of our political rhetoric.

“There is no place in America for this kind of violence, for any violence ever, period," he added. "No exceptions. We can’t allow this violence to be normalized. You know the political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated. It’s time to cool it down. And we all have a responsibility to do that.”

