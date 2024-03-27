Biden-Harris campaign describes Trump as 'feeble, confused, and tired'

The Biden-Harris campaign issued a statement on Monday describing the incumbent president's top 2024 rival, former President Donald Trump, as "weak and desperate" as well as "feeble, confused, and tired."

"Donald Trump is weak and desperate — both as a man and a candidate for President," the statement declared. "America deserves better than a feeble, confused, and tired Donald Trump."

The Republican National Committee's RNC Research X account turned the tables by sharing footage of President Joe Biden and tweeting, "'Hey, Siri — show me an example of 'feeble, confused, and tired.''"

Frank Luntz wrote in response to the Biden-Harris campaign's statement, "No longer the party of 'when they go low, we go high.'"

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California retweeted Luntz, writing, "When they go low, we punch them with the truth. That's how we deal with liars and con artists."

"Well, when the party of Trump abandoned Lincoln, Reagan, and the Constitution, circumstances changed," former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an outspoken Trump critic, tweeted.

Biden, who is the oldest president in U.S. history, would be 86 by the end of a second term in office. Trump, who is slightly younger than Biden, would be 82 by the conclusion of a second term if he wins election later this year.

Physician to the president Kevin O'Connor said in a memo earlier this year that Biden remains "fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."

