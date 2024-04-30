Biden demands more gun laws after 4 law enforcement officers are killed trying to enforce existing gun law

Four law enforcement officers were killed in North Carolina on Monday and several more wounded as they attempted to serve a warrant in connection with illegal gun possession.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, members of a U.S. Marshals Task Force arrived at a home on the east side of Charlotte, North Carolina, to serve a warrant. The subject of the warrant, 39-year-old Terry Clark Hughes Jr., was wanted in connection with possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of felony fleeing to elude out of nearby Lincoln County.

As officers approached the home, shots suddenly rang out, striking several members of the task force. Officers then returned fire as shots from inside the residence continued.

Hughes eventually emerged from the residence, still apparently shooting at the police. Hughes was then fatally shot by one of the officers on scene, and he died in the front yard. Even as Hughes lay dying, individuals from inside the home reportedly continued to shoot at the cops.

Three members of law enforcement who were shot during the gunfire died almost immediately: state Department of Adult Correction Officers Sam Poloche and William "Alden" Elliott and an unnamed deputy marshal with the U.S. Marshals Service. A fourth member of the task force, Officer Joshua Eyer of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, was initially wounded and was raced to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries later that day.

"Officer Eyer faithfully served the CMPD's North Tryon Division for six years and was a member of the 178th Recruit Class," said a statement from CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings. "We are forever indebted to Officer Eyer for his bravery and ultimate sacrifice. His life and service will never be forgotten. Please say a prayer for Officer Eyer's loved ones during this difficult time."

In addition to the deceased officers, four other officers were wounded. Their current condition is unknown.

After the shoot-out, a standoff between CMPD's SWAT team and individuals inside the home began and continued for hours. Two females, one of whom is just 17 years old, were eventually removed from the home. They were taken in for questioning and are considered persons of interest. By 5 p.m., officers declared the area safe for normal road traffic.

Politicians at the local, state, and federal level immediately issued statements expressing their condolences and their support and admiration for law enforcement. U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said: "An attack in Charlotte on our brave law enforcement officers who swore an oath to protect and serve us all. Susan and I are praying for everyone’s safety."

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D) likewise offered prayers for the victims and claimed he'd "offered state resources to help."

President Biden also weighed in, calling the fallen officers "heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice." However, as is his wont, he then used the deadly incident to demand more gun laws. "Now," he said.

"Leaders in Congress need to step up so that we ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require safe storage of guns, and pass universal background checks and a national red flag law," his statement continued.

"Enough is enough."

