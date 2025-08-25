James Comey outs himself as a Swiftie in a ‘creepy’ rant

Former FBI Director James Comey has just shared a creepy story about not only feeling deeply connected to Taylor Swift’s music, but attending multiple Taylor Swift concerts when the star was even younger than she is now.

“Taylor Swift has grown up with my family and provided us a soundtrack, really, as we’ve grown ourselves and learned and adapted and dealt with adversity and celebration. She had songs for all of it. I suspect that’s something that millions of Americans have also experienced in their families,” Comey said in the very strange video.

“I think that’s because Taylor Swift produces great art, but also because she models something. At every stage of her career, she’s shown a certain way of being that resonated with my kids and also felt right to me as a parent. And she’s still doing that as a grown-up,” he continued.

Comey went on to claim that he also struggles to “stand up to bullies without letting their meanness infect me and change me.” He then referenced California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new social media strategy, which is mocking “Donald Trump and his all-caps megalomania and his absurdity.”

“I got to be honest, it also leaves me with a strange feeling at times because I don’t want us to become like Trump and his followers. There are far more decent, honest, kind people in America than there are mean jerks,” Comey said, before bringing it back to Taylor Swift.

After attending his second Taylor Swift concert in Hartford, Connecticut, 14 years ago, “she sang a song about this topic, asking, ‘Why you got to be so mean.’” He finished the odd video by quoting the song.

BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler is in shock.

“It would almost be better if you thought, ‘Wow, he is just a loser who’s having verbal diarrhea, and that’s what he’s saying.’ No, no, look at his eyes in that video. He actually pre-wrote this and was reading it,” she says.

“Comey is a 50-year-old man at the time. Like, what a creeper to be a drooling fanboy over a young girl,” she continues, adding, “And yet he seems proud of this? We knew he was a weirdo and a corrupt criminal, but did you also know that he was a disgusting creep? Well, now you do.”

