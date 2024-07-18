'We're close to the end': Obama, top Democrats reportedly pushing Biden to drop out of 2024 race

Former President Barack Obama and other top Democrats are pushing President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, according to multiple reports.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Obama has only spoken to Biden once since the sitting president's disastrous presidential debate against former President Donald Trump. The outlet noted that Obama "has been clear in his conversations" with others that he alone could influence Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.

However, Obama has reportedly "been deeply engaged in conversations about the future of Biden’s campaign" with allies and has spoken about Biden's political "challenges" with top Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

According to multiple sources connected to Obama, he told Democratic leadership that Biden's "path to victory has greatly diminished," and the 81-year-old president "needs to seriously consider the viability of his candidacy."

Obama reportedly is concerned about Biden's legacy as well as the legitimate threat of Republicans taking control of the White House and both chambers of Congress next year. Obama is also allegedly worried about donors deserting Biden and the Democratic Party.

The Biden campaign is estimated to raise only 25% of the big donor money it had projected to fundraise in July, a person with knowledge of the projections informed NBC News.

An Obama spokesperson declined to provide a comment to the Washington Post.

A new report from Axios mirrored WaPo's reporting and cited two sources that claimed Obama has told allies that Biden "needs to consider the viability of his campaign."

The report added that Pelosi met privately with Biden and pointed out how Democrats could suffer future congressional repercussions if the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee does not abandon his re-election campaign. Pelosi allegedly showed Biden polling revealing that he can't defeat Trump in the 2024 election.

One of Biden's "close friends" allegedly told Axios, "His choice is to be one of history's heroes, or to be sure of the fact that there'll never be a Biden presidential library. I pray that he does the right thing. He's headed that way."

Several top Democrats reportedly told Axios that Biden could be pressured to end his presidential run "as soon as this weekend."

The Associated Press also had a report on Thursday echoing the accounts that Obama told allies that Biden needs to re-evaluate the practicality of his campaign. The outlet also spoke to anonymous sources who confirmed Pelosi's meeting with Biden.

NBC News reported on Thursday that the "ground has shifted underneath" Biden, citing five people with "knowledge of the situation."

A person "close" to Biden told the outlet, “We’re close to the end.”

Late Wednesday, ABC News reported new details about Biden’s private meeting on Saturday with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. A "knowledgeable source" close to both Democrats told the outlet that Schumer had a "blunt conversation" with the president, advocating for Biden to step down from the 2024 presidential race.

Schumer's office said of the meeting, "I sat with President Biden this afternoon in Delaware; we had a good meeting."

In response to the ABC News report, Schumer's spokesperson stated, "Unless ABC's source is Chuck Schumer or President Joe Biden the reporting is idle speculation. Leader Schumer conveyed the views of his caucus directly to President Biden on Saturday."

On Wednesday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) urged Biden to "pass the torch" and end his presidential campaign.

“Joe Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history, and his lifetime of service as a senator, a vice president, and now as president has made our country better,” Schiff said in a statement. “But our nation is at a crossroads. A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

Complicating matters for President Biden is that he has been taken off the campaign trail after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

