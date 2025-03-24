Biden-era US attorney found dead

A young former U.S. attorney in Virginia who took office during the Biden administration was found dead in her home over the weekend.

Just after 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, police in Alexandria responded to a call about an unresponsive woman in a residence along the 900 block of Beverly Drive. When they arrived, "officers located a deceased woman," a statement from Alexandria Police Department said.

Family members later confirmed the woman's identity. She was Jessica Aber, former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and she was just 43 years old.

'She loved EDVA and EDVA loved her back.'

Though no cause of death has yet been officially determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, a friend of the family told ABC News that it may have been the result of an ongoing medical issue. A 911 dispatcher apparently even informed first responders sent to assist in Aber's case that the victim may have suffered "cardiac arrest," according to dispatch audio obtained by 7NEWS, though the dispatcher described the victim as 46 years old, not 43.

No foul play is suspected at this point, ABC News reported.

Aber began working at the U.S. attorney's office in 2009 as an assistant prosecutor. Then in August 2021, President Joe Biden nominated her to serve as U.S. attorney for the district, and she was unanimously confirmed by the Senate two months later.

Aber tendered her resignation, effective 11:59 p.m., on January 20, 2025, the day President Donald Trump was sworn in to office for the second time.

"I’ve had the privilege of spending my career as a prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia working alongside talented, hard-working public servants who manage matters affecting citizens here and across the world," Aber said at the time.

"Concluding my service to the District as its U.S. Attorney has been an honor beyond measure. I am deeply grateful to Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and to President Biden for the opportunity to lead this office, and to Attorney General Garland for his steadfast leadership. I am proud of the work we have done with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to enforce the law and build community trust."

Members of the DOJ under the Trump administration have expressed their condolences on Aber's passing. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi called her death "deeply tragic."

U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert, Aber's successor in the Eastern District of Virginia, said the office was "heartbroken beyond words." Aber was a "proud Virginian" who was "unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor" and "irreplaceable as a human being," his statement added.

"She loved EDVA and EDVA loved her back. We remain committed to her life’s work, a commitment to seeking justice, as she would have wanted."

